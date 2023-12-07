Bruins Daily: Bruins Spread Holiday Joy; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins are spreading Holiday joy, and a bidding war has picked up for Bruins’ trade target and Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins: Like so many pro sports teams, the Boston Bruins do a great job around the holidays of bringing joy to those less fortunate, but they always seem to bring it to another level. That was on full display on Wednesday as the Bruins visited Mass. General Brigham, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Franciscan Children’s Hospital, and Linus Ullmark was Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What will the 2024-25 salary cap situation look like for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Showtime arrives at Little Caesars Arena tonight as Patrick Kane will debut for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Boston University forward Evan Rodrigues is starring on the top line for the Florida Panthers.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Are the New Jersey Devils in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev?

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers acquire former UMass star and current San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The powerplay has been anemic for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks believe in forward Lukas Reichel.

Colorado Hockey Now: The blue line is banged up again for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights exacted revenge in a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

San Jose Hockey Now: Could trading Mario Ferraro bring back a good haul for the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: There’s now an NHL trading bidding war going on for Boston Bruins’ reported trade target and Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

The Eye Test: Minnesota Wild general manager and Wilbraham, MA native Bill Guerin recalled his Massachusetts hockey roots on the latest edition of The Eye Test: