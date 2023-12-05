BHN Facebook Fan Question Of The Week: Charlie Coyle

Welcome to the Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Facebook fan question of the week!

Every Tuesday, I will post the answer to a question for a Bruins player that I tell our Facebook Page audience I’ll ask one of. So, if you want your question answered, follow us on the BHN Facebook page!

Note: Starting next Tuesday, you will have to subscribe to Boston Hockey Now to have a chance to have your questions asked and answered.

This week’s question was to Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle and comes from Jeff C Sutton:

“Serious question: Do you approach or view the game any differently on the nights when it seems like your line is carrying the bulk of the offense and the line being counted on to drive the offense?”

Here’s the answer from Boston Bruins winger Charlie Coyle:

“Yeah. …I mean, to an extent, I guess,” Coyle replied. “Your goal is always to come in and be a better player. I was always taught to be a complete player and play a 200-foot game since I was little; my Dad used to tell me that all the time. So, I have tried to work on that game. You learn from other guys playing here over the years with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Watching those guys, seeing them first-hand every day, you learn things, and you try to emulate that. This offseason, we had some talks, and we knew guys weren’t coming back at a certain point, so yeah, opportunities open up, and you want to take part and be more responsible and take on that responsibility.”

“That’s something I wanted to do better is to play in that role and to play better offensively, you have to produce,” Coyle pointed out. “But, as I said before, I have to be a sound player in what I usually do and starting defensively, but I’m just trying to be an all-around player – whether it’s PK or PP or 5-on-5 – everywhere, and that’s what I’ve always been taught to play so I’m just trying to do that more and more in whatever opportunities are presented to me and I just want to keep on doing that and be the best player I can for the team.”