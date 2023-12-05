Bruins Daily: No Bruins Prospects For USA; NHL Rumors

There will be no Boston Bruins prospects representing USA Hockey at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

USA Hockey: There were no Boston Bruins prospects on the preliminary World Juniors roster for Team USA.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins dropped in our latest Power 5 rankings, but they’re already rising again, thanks to Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Remember the old rivalry between the Boston Bruins and the Hartford Whalers? Pierre McGuire and I discussed that and plenty more with longtime Whalers and Carolina Hurricanes radio play-by-play man Chuck Kaiton.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Second-year winger Juraj Slafkovsky has been stepping up for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: It turns out that Buffalo Sabres fans won’t get to boo their Prodigal son tonight as Patrick Kane won’t be making his debut for the Detroit Red Wings.

Blog TO: How much does it cost to go to Scotiabank Arena to see the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Pro Hockey Rumors: How much longer will D.J. Smith be the head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

Sportsnet: The Buffalo Sabres are ‘too soft’ according to Sabres forward Dylan Cozens.

Tampa Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning got revenge on the Dallas Stars behind a brilliant performance from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The USA Hockey World Junior team selected New Jersey Devils prospect, Seamus Casey.

Philly Hockey Now: The star-studded Pittsburgh Penguins were swept in a two-game set with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Speaking of that, what the heck is wrong with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: The USA Hockey World Junior team will have plenty of prospects from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Hockey Now: Boston Bruins fans can relate to the fans of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary Hockey Now: How long will the Calgary Flames be without goalie Jacob Markstrom?