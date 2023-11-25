Bruins Activate Grzelcyk; Send Lohrei To Providence

The Boston Bruins have activated defenseman Matt Grzelcyk from long-term injury reserve, assigned rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei, and forward Patrick Brown to the Providence Bruins.

Matt Grzelcyk went down with an upper-body injury during the second period of the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Oct. 30 and hasn’t played since. The 29-year-old potential 2024 unrestricted free agent has missed six games and will have missed ten games by the time he returns. Grzelcyk has just one goal in nine games this season, usually skating on the top pairing with former Boston University defensive partner Charlie McAvoy.

After Grzelcyk went down, Mason Lohrei was called up and spent ten games with the Boston Bruins. The 22-year-old, 6-foot-5, 211-pound defenseman had a goal and three assists and was a minus-3. Lohrei played 24 shifts and 17:47 in the Bruins’ 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings Friday afternoon. As expected for a young rookie and a more offensive-minded defenseman, Lohrei struggled at times with puck control and split decision-making, but there was way more positive than negative during his first stint in the NHL. Following the game on Friday, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had nothing but love for Lohrei and was excited to be a part of his ongoing adjustment to the pro game.

“We’ve been communicating, showing Mason video after every game,” Montgomery told reporters. “Joe Sacco and the assistant coaches have done a really good job of showing him where he’s really good and where his game needs to develop. Those things are leading rushes and being firm on pucks. Puck battles. In our defense, takeaway time and space.

He’s a tremendous young hockey player. We’re so excited that we have him. There’s growing pains with young players. I’m sure there was with Bergeron when he was 18. Eh, probably not.”