Bruins Postgame: Bruins A Hot Mess, Lose 7-4 To The Rangers

The Boston Bruins continued to be a hot mess defensively and dropped their second straight game in regulation with a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Former Boston College star winger Chris Kreider was a special teams monster for the New York Rangers on Saturday with two goals and an assist. His first goal of the game came on the powerplay, and his second came on the penalty kill. Kreider was buzzing all afternoon and had the Bruins defenders with their heads on swivels.

Chris Kreider bangs home a loose puck in the crease on the power play. His 7th PPG of the season against the #1 PK in the league. #NHLBruins call timeout. pic.twitter.com/qiBCekIanX — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) November 25, 2023

BANGER: After a rather quiet last few games, winger Jakub Lauko was a wrecking ball on Saturday as he finished with five hits and brought the energy the Bruins need from their energy line.

DOGHOUSE: Bad starts and finishes. That was the case once again for the Boston Bruins in this one. Just like they were to start their 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the Bruins were flat again to start the game on Saturday afternoon. A brain cramp by rookie John Beecher as he received a perfect pass from defenseman Derek Forbort led to a gift-wrapped goal for Rangers forward Nick Bonino 5:58 into the opening frame.

Nick Bonino scores his first as a @NYRangers and the legendary Sam Rosen pays homage to the iconic call of @IceSinghHNIC! #NYR pic.twitter.com/i3qdcrKTkc — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) November 25, 2023

The Boston Bruins then found themselves down 2-0 after a Chris Kreider powerplay goal at 10:56, and Bruins head coach Jom Montgomery had seen enough, using his timeout to help his team regroup. The timeout seemed to wake the team up as the Bruins finally got their first shot of the game at 12:37 of the first period. They then got two quick goals from Charlie Coyle and Morgan Geekie to tie the game at two, but once again got sloppy in the final minutes of the period and Kreider made it 3-2 on a shorthanded goal with 19 seconds left.

Chris Kreider's become a really good power killer in New York these last couple of years. pic.twitter.com/aNhBKQWbc0 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 25, 2023

After the Bruins tied the game at three on a David Pastrnak goal 26 tucks into the second period and kept it tied for most of the middle frame, they fell apart defensively again in the final four minutes of the period and found themselves down 5-3 in the second intermission.

The Bruins will need to find their defensive game and structure fast as they play again on Monday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

UNSUNG HERO: One of the few Boston Bruins players not to abandon the 200-foot game and who has continued to play with plenty of energy over the last two games has been center Charlie Coyle. After notching an assist in the loss to Detroit on Friday, Coyle lit the lamp twice on Saturday. He now has nine goals and ten assists and continues to show he can handle the role of second-line center.

KEY STAT: After allowing five goals in a game just once, the Boston Bruins have now done it three times in their last five games.

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Morgan Geekie

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark