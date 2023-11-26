Bruins Daily: Sloppy Bruins; Lohrei To AHL; Trouba; Perry

The Boston Bruins are on their first losing streak of the season, and the streak of punishing the result and not the act continues for the NHL Department of Player Safety.

We’ll get to another sloppy loss for the Boston Bruins below, but seriously, it’s getting harder and harder to defend the NHL Department of Player Safety or even understand how they decide on supplemental discipline. This clip is from 23 years ago when then-Bruins defenseman Marty McSorley whacked then-Vancouver Canucks enforcer Donald Brashear with a two-hander to the head. McSorely was suspended for 23 games and investigated by the place for his actions:

This is from Saturday in the first period of the Bruins’ 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers when Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, at closer proximity and right in front of an official, did the same to Bruins winger Trent Frederic. All Trouba got for swinging his stick like a baseball bat into Frederic’s head was a $5,000 fine.

Josh Allen @BuffaloBills received a higher fine for pointing at a Cinci player than Jacob Trouba received from @NHLPlayerSafety for deliberately striking an opponent in the head with his stick. Trouba should be banned long term Gary Bettman is a joke @NHL

The major difference is that Frederic was thankfully not injured on the play, and Brashear was carried off on a stretcher with a serious concussion from his head hitting the ice. The problem is those results shouldn’t be the deciding factor in supplemental discipline. At what point will the NHL finally realize that if you come down harder on the act and not simply the result, then maybe the act will stop or at least decrease? Until that point, players are in danger, and CTE will run rampant.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are flawed defensively and, in the last two games, unlike in so many games this season, that hasn’t been covered up by the goaltending of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins activated defenseman Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday and assigned forward Patrick Brown and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei to the Providence Bruins.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens’ rebuild has taken some detours but continues to adapt under the management of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes, as well as head coach Marty St. Louis.

Florida Hockey Now: The New York Islanders claimed former Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Toronto Sun: Kyle Dubas’ new team took care of his old one as the Pittsburgh Penguins grabbed a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Will there ever be a downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Captain Nico Hischier is returning to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils.

Chicago Hockey Now: So, what exactly is going on with Chicago Blackhawks winger Corey Perry?

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 behind some brilliant goaltending from Ivan Prosvetov.