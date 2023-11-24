Bruins Postgame: Red Wings Beat Flat Bruins 5-2

At some point, the Boston Bruins may finally stop to look past the Detroit Red Wings, but that point was not Black Friday 2023.

The tryptophan hangover was in effect as the home team laid a stinker in front of a capacity crowd at TD Garden, allowing a season-high two powerplay goals in a flat 5-2 loss to the Red Wings, who now account for the only two regulation losses the Bruins have this season.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Red Wings center J.T. Compher was everywhere for his team as he scored the first goal of the game 5:13 into the first period on the powerplay and then set up captain Dylan Larkin’s powerplay goal 5:08 into the third period to put the Wings up 4-2.

COMPHER! WOOT WOOT!

Power Play tip in for JT off a 'grip it and rip it' mentality from 👻🐻 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/gWcURl4XSj — Red Wings Rant (@Red_Wings_Rant) November 24, 2023

BANGER: Charlie Coyle was one of the few Bruins who seemed to have energy on Friday, as he finished the game with three hits and four shots.

DOGHOUSE: The Detroit Red Wings pinned the Bruins in their own zone for the majority of the first period and regularly throughout the game. The Bruins’ failure to clear the zone led to a season-high 11 turnovers and also six powerplays for the Red Wings. While he played a better game than recently, Bruins rookie center Matt Poitras finished with two turnovers, one of them leading to an Alex DeBrincat goal at 15:01 of the first period.

DeBrincat! 🚨 Steals the puck from Poitras and scores on the breakaway. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/uNJUOOqp6a — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 24, 2023

Mistakes from a 19-year-old rookie like Poitras are expected to happen, but not from a veteran superstar and captain like 35-year-old Brad Marchand, who made three turnovers. Arguably worse was Brad Marchand taking an unnecessary, entitled, and dumb cross-checking penalty at 8:19 of the third period with his team down 4-2 and trying to find a spark.

Brad Marchand, down by 2 goals in the 3rd and on the PK, cross-checks Gostisbehere directly in front of the ref, giving Detroit a 5 on 3. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #LGRW pic.twitter.com/1IUaKNOyWM — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 24, 2023

Marchand wasn’t the only one taking undisciplined penalties. Not even a minute after Danton Heinen cut the Red Wings’ lead to 3-2 at 4:12 of the final frame, Brandon Carlo took a hooking penalty at 5:02. That led to a Dylan Larkin powerplay goal at 5:08. Carlo also took a cross-checking penalty 2:18 later, but the Bruins killed it off.

UNSUNG HERO: The Red Wings powerplay. As mentioned above, the Bruins spent plenty of time in the sin-bin, and the Red Wings took advantage of that with two powerplay goals. The Wings finished the game going 2-for-6, and even though they surely wanted to score more on the man advantage, their powerplay surely tired the Bruins down.

KEY STAT: The Boston Bruins have two regulation losses this season, and both are against the Red Wings. For whatever reason, despite the Red Wings getting better each of the last two offseasons, the Bruins continue to underestimate the Red Wings and are now 1-2-0 against their Original 6 rivals this season and, despite always being ahead of them in the standings, are 5-5-0 against Detroit in the last three seasons.

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark