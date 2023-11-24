Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Red Wings Preview: Black Friday Showdown
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (14-1-3, 31 pts) vs Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3, 26 pts)
TIME: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BSDET, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-218), Red Wings (+180)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+124), Red Wings +1.5 (-148)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-112), Under 6 (-105)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will be looking to avenge their only regulation loss of the season. The Detroit Red Wings beat the Bruins 5-4 in Detroit on Nov. 4 after the Bruins had beaten them 4-1 in Boston on Oct. 28.
-The Bruins will not have a morning skate on Friday. Head coach Jim Montgomery is scheduled to address the media at the rink at 11:40 a.m. ET. and provide any lineup updates.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (12), assists (17), and points with 29 in 18 games.
-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body, leave of absence).
-The Boston Bruins continue to have the most dominant penalty kill in the NHL, allowing just six powerplay goals and killing off opposing powerplays at a 91.0 percent clip.
-The Bruins went 0-for-3 on the powerplay in the 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. They’re scoring at a 21.7 percent clip on the man advantage.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown/Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk/Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Detroit Red Wings Lineup
Forwards
Joe Veleno-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat-J.T. Compher-Michael Rasmussen Andrew Copp
Robby Fabbri-Andrew Copp-David Perron-
Shayne Gostisbehere-Christian Fischer-Daniel Sprong
Defense
Jake Walman-Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot-Jeff Petry
OIli Maata-Justin Holl
Goalies
Ville Husso
Alex Lyon
Officials
Referees: Michael Markovic, Chris Rooney
Linesmen: Matt McPherson, Michel Cormier