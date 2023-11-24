Bruins vs Red Wings Preview: Black Friday Showdown

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (14-1-3, 31 pts) vs Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3, 26 pts)

TIME: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSDET, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-218), Red Wings (+180)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+124), Red Wings +1.5 (-148)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-112), Under 6 (-105)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will be looking to avenge their only regulation loss of the season. The Detroit Red Wings beat the Bruins 5-4 in Detroit on Nov. 4 after the Bruins had beaten them 4-1 in Boston on Oct. 28.

-The Bruins will not have a morning skate on Friday. Head coach Jim Montgomery is scheduled to address the media at the rink at 11:40 a.m. ET. and provide any lineup updates.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (12), assists (17), and points with 29 in 18 games.

-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body, leave of absence).

-The Boston Bruins continue to have the most dominant penalty kill in the NHL, allowing just six powerplay goals and killing off opposing powerplays at a 91.0 percent clip.

-The Bruins went 0-for-3 on the powerplay in the 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. They’re scoring at a 21.7 percent clip on the man advantage.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown/Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk/Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Detroit Red Wings Lineup

Forwards

Joe Veleno-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat-J.T. Compher-Michael Rasmussen Andrew Copp

Robby Fabbri-Andrew Copp-David Perron-

Shayne Gostisbehere-Christian Fischer-Daniel Sprong

Defense

Jake Walman-Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot-Jeff Petry

OIli Maata-Justin Holl

Goalies

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Officials

Referees: Michael Markovic, Chris Rooney

Linesmen: Matt McPherson, Michel Cormier