Bruins Daily: Bruins Push Back; NHL Trade Chatter

The Boston Bruins answered the bell behind some team toughness and Linus Ullmark in a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

Boston Hockey Now: Count this puck scribe as absolutely baffled – and quite honestly tired of – all the media and fans saying the Boston Bruins aren’t tough enough, even though they won 3-1 and answered the bell every time the Panthers targeted Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: Is Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery taking the tough love approach now with rookie center Matt Poitras?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins, as they should, continue to be supportive but should they choose to, they can free themselves from just under a million against the salary cap and terminate the contract of Milan Lucic.

