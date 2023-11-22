Bruins Postgame: Bruins Answer The Bell, Beat Panthers 3-1

The Boston Bruins answered the bell physically and on the scoreboard as they beat the Florida Panthers for a second time with a gutsy 3-1 win.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark owned the Panthers again with 27 saves, and Charlie Coyle, John Beecher, and Jake DeBrusk all lit the lamp to finish off the Bruins’ Dad trip at 1-0-1.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: After being a last-minute scratch to start against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was between the pipes, and he was in 2022-23 Vezina form. Ullmark withstood an early onslaught of Grade A scoring chances by a Florida Panthers team out for revenge from an Oct. 30, 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins and also a Charlie McAvoy headshot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson in that game.

We’ll get to the revenge factor with McAvoy below, but as for Ullmark, he seems to be on a revenge tour himself when he plays the Florida Panthers. After unraveling against the Panthers in games 5 and 6 of the Bruins’ seven-game series loss to the Panthers last spring, Ullmark has now put up a 35-save performance against them on Oct. 30 and made 27 saves in this game. The Bruins wouldn’t have entered the third period even tied, let alone up 3-1, if not for him on Monday night, and that’s a good sign for them that Ullmark seems extra locked in when he plays the Panthers.

BANGER: The Panthers were out for blood, and the Bruins were ready. Each time the Panthers walked or crossed the line, the Bruins answered and were ready to go. At 5:28, the fake tough Panthers finally had a player back up all the running around and taking liberties, and Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was ready to dance as he went toe-to-toe with Panthers winger Jonah Gadjovich 5:16 into the second period.

Derek Forbort drops the gloves with Jonah Gadjovich pic.twitter.com/GS8n11SHw8 — HighlightHarbor (@HighlightHarbor) November 23, 2023

DOGHOUSE: Everyone complaining that the Bruins miss Milan Lucic is in the doghouse here, but we’ll focus on the NHL on TNT studio panel. Not only are they tone-deaf, but they also weren’t watching the Boston Bruins stand up to the Florida Panthers throughout the first period when they decided to disregard why the Bruins are without Milan Lucic and how the veteran winger let down his teammates and, more importantly, his family. Panel co-host Wayne Gretzky was the beneficiary of having bodyguards like the late Dave Semenko and Marty McSorley during his hall-of-fame career, and there’s no doubt that they gave him space and security, but can we finally move on from that era, please?

It’s a different game, and whether Lucic was in the lineup or not, the Panthers were bringing the physicality after McAvoy’s headshot on Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. The Bruins answered the bell physically and on the scoreboard, as referenced with Forbort above.

UNSUNG HERO: Don’t look now, but fourth-line rookie center John Beecher has goals in two straight games. After scoring in the Bruins’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning on Monday, Beecher scored his third goal of the season at 11:14 of the second period, and it proved to be the game-winner. The tenacious and hard-working pivot had three shots and continues to prove he belongs in the NHL after spending his first pro season with the Providence Bruins in the AHL.

Count it for John Beecher. 😆 pic.twitter.com/MseKdvDDhf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2023

KEY STAT: The Bruins are now 5-0 in two-goal games.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark