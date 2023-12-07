Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Sabres Preview: Sick Bruins Battle Sabres
The Boston Bruins will welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden for the first time this season on Thursday night and be battling more than an Atlantic Division rival.
According to a team source, multiple Boston Bruins players have been battling a seasonal bug since beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on a natural hat trick by captain Brad Marchand in the third period on Sunday night. The illness has hit goalie Jeremy Swayman the hardest, and he will not dress for tonight’s game. The Bruins have recalled goalie Brandon Bussi from the Providence Bruins on an emergency basis.
This will be the second time the Bruins and Sabres play each other after the Bruins beat the Sabres 5-2 in Buffalo on Nov. 14 behind multiple-point nights from David Pastrnak (1g, 2a) and Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy, who each had two assists in the win.
The Bruins come into this divisional tilt riding a three-game win streak, and the Sabres are on a four-game winless skid.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (17-4-3, 37 pts) vs Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2, 22 pts)
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-270), Sabres (+220)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-110), Sabres +1.5 (-110)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-122) Under 6 (+102)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (14), assists (22), and points with 36 in 24 games.
-Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes tonight. Ullmark is 8-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .918 save percentage.
-The Boston Bruins placed defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injury reserve and recalled Mason Lohrei.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Brandon Bussi
Buffalo Sabres Lineup
Forwards
Jeff Skinner-Casey Mittelstadt-Tage Thompson
Zach Benson-Dylan Cozens-John-Jason Peterka
Isak Rosen-Tyson Jost-Victor Olofsson
Eric Robinson-Peyton Krebs-Kyle Okposo
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin-Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton-Erik Johnson
Goalies
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Officials
Referees: Chris Rooney, Jake Brenk
Linesmen: Ryan Daisy, James Tobias