NHL Betting: LA Are Kings Of The Road

The Los Angeles Kings are an NHL betting dream when they’re on the road this season, and if they haven’t chosen a team song yet, they may want to choose the Roger Miller song ‘King Of The Road.’

With their 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday night, the Kings broke the record for most consecutive road wins to start an NHL regular season. They are now an astonishing 11-0-0 playing away from the City of Angels but just 5-4-3 when they play at home in Crypto.com Arena. Even though they’re just above .500 at home, their road record has the Kings in second place in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights by just four points. That’s because they have been an NHL betting gift on the road. If you plan to bet online, LeoVegas pays instantly and supports local CAD currency.

According to Oddssharks.com, the Kings have the fourth-worst NHL betting ratio at home at -$412, with only the New Jersey Devils (-$428), Seattle Kraken (-$477), and the New York Islanders (-$481) earning NHL bettors less on home ice. However, the Kings are a whopping +$860 on the road. That’s a net profit of +$1272 for those who bet the Kings on the road!

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar (10g, 14a) and linemate Adrian Kempe (8g, 16a) are tied for the team lead in points with Kempe leading in assists as well. Trevor Moore leads the team in goals with 13 lamplighters. 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield is coming into his own as well. The 21-year-old, 6-foot-5, 225-pound winger had a goal and two assists in the win over the Canadiens on Thursday night and now has eight goals and 13 assists in 23 games this season.

The Kings are currently 2-0-0 on their current four-game road trip that will now head south to the New York Metropolitan area for a back-t0-back set against the New York Islanders on Saturday night and then the New York Rangers on Sunday night.