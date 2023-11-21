Canucks Have Become NHL Betting Canadian Darlings

The Vancouver Canucks have become the NHL betting darling of the NHL and of Canadian NHL teams as the 2023-24 regular season reaches the quarter mark.

With the NHL having a rare dark night as it prepared for a 14-game slate on Wednesday night and then a 15-game slate in the day and at night on Friday, the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1, 27 pts) had the third-best record in the NHL and were second in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. Vancouver trailed only the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, 28 pts), who lead the Pacific Division, Western Conference, and the NHL, and the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (13-1-3, 29 pts).

The Vancouver Canucks also have three players who are Top 3 points. Defenseman Quinn Hughes (8g, 22a) leads the NHL in points with 30; center J.T. Miller (12g, 17a) was tied with David Pastrnak (12g, 17a) for second with 29 points, and fellow Canucks center Elias Pettersson (8g, 20) was tied for third in points with Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov (13g, 15a) with 28 points each.

Between the pipes have early-season Vezina Trophy favorite Thatcher Demko, who enters his team’s game with the Colorado Avalanche in Denver at 9-4-0 with a 2.12 GAA and .929 save percentage.

The Canucks are 14-5 against the spread overall, 7-2 at home and 7-3 on the road. Vancouver is also 12-5-2 overall, 6-3 at home, and 6-2-2 away on the OVER/UNDER.

As far as future bets go, if you got to Fanduel, you can still bet the Vancouver Canucks at +2500 to win the Stanley Cup, +1200 to win the Western Conference, +500 to win the Pacific Division. They’re now -400 to make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the over/under on points is set at 98 points.