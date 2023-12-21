NHL Betting: Surprising Flyers, Canucks Are Bet On Teams

As the 2023-24 regular season enters its holiday break, the NHL betting world is likely not looking like many handicappers had expected it to be at this time.

Raise your hand if you had the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks as the top two teams to bet on within a week of Christmas. No? No one? ‘Bueller? Bueller?’

Yeah, me neither! But here we are, and the Flyers, Canucks are currently your top two teams to bet on if you want to make some last-minute gift money for the holidays.

The Philadelphia Flyers came into the 2023-24 regular season as a team openly admitting they’re in a rebuild and, in terms of NHL betting, a common team to fade for NHL bettors and not bankroll. Instead, the Flyers are currently a playoff team sitting in second place in the Metro Division. More importantly, if you like to bet on the NHL, the Flyers have reaped the most winnings at a $745 rate as of Tuesday. Ironically, the Flyers have won and made the most profit for NHL bettors away from the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers were 8-6-1 ($130 profit) in the ‘City Of Brotherly Love’ but an impressive 9-4-2 ($615 profit) on the road this season.

The Vancouver Canucks are another team that many believed were at least in a retool and were not expected to be in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Instead, in his first full season as head coach of the Canucks, Rick Tocchet has his team buying into a winning, two-way system. As of Tuesday, the Canucks were three points behind the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, for first place in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. If you’ve been betting $100 per game on the Canucks this season, you’ve made a net profit of $692. Unlike the Flyers, the majority of the Canucks’ success has come within the friendly confines of Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The Canucks are 12-3-1 at home with a net profit of $559. By contrast, on the road, Vancouver is 9-6-1 with a $133 net profit.

Top Tips For NHL Betting

It doesn’t matter what stage of your NHL betting experience you are, whether you’ve done it 100 times over or never placed a bet on it before, free tips and tricks can go a long way. We’ve researched and read about many different tips and strategies from paid tipsters and ones that consider themselves to be the betting pros. Here are some key takeaways:

Research is Key:

One of the most crucial aspects of successful NHL betting is thorough research.

Understand the teams, their recent performance, injuries, and player statistics.

For instance, if the Philadelphia Flyers have a history of struggling on the road

against strong defensive teams, it's essential to consider this when betting on

their away games.

Understand Different Betting Types:

NHL betting offers various wagering options, including moneyline bets, puck line

bets, and over/under bets. Familiarize yourself with these options and choose

the one that aligns with your analysis and risk tolerance.

Shop for the Best Odds:

Different sportsbooks offer varying odds for NHL games. Take advantage of this

by comparing odds from multiple bookmakers. A slight difference in odds can

make a significant impact on your overall profit over time.

Analyze Team Form:

Assessing a team’s recent form is crucial. Look at their home and away records,

as well as how they perform against opponents with similar playing styles.