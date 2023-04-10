Bruins Daily: 63 Wins, 60 Goals; Caps Should Part With Ovechkin

David Pastrnak hit the 60-goal mark with his third hat-trick of the season and 15th of his NHL career, and the Boston Bruins broke the NHL record for wins with their 63rd of the season Sunday.

That, and more Bruins and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are now the winningest team in a single NHL regular season after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 for their 63rd win of the season on Sunday night.

Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak also made history by becoming the first Bruin to score 60 goals since Phil Esposito did it in the 1974-75 regular season.

Pastrnak and the Bruins made history again despite missing key veterans like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on Sunday.

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall didn’t play on Sunday, but he’s psyched to be cleared to play going forward.

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

PIT: Unlike the Boston Bruins, the Pittsburgh Penguins have not been a third period team as of late and that’s why they’re on the outside looking in to the Stanley Cup Playoffs right now.

FLA: Just like Bruins winger David Pastrnak, Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk is a Hart Trophy B candidate.

NYI: The New York Islanders have some control over their Wild card fate but there’s outside variables involved still.

NHL

As always, hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks nails it in his Sunday column. The NHL needs to put a stop to this immature and asinine sudden rule that every clean hit needs to be answered with a fight.

This puck scribe also agrees with Brooks that the Washington Capitals should stop putting ‘Putinista’ Alexander Ovechkin‘s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goal record ahead of the team’s future. Trade the Putin puppet to NHL Siberia in Arizona and let them use Ovechkin to pack their college arena.