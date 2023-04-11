Bruins Daily: Bruins Making History; Wild Card Race

The Boston Bruins can make history again tonight if they beat the Washington Capitals.

That, and more Bruins and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins added most wins (63) ever in an NHL regular season to the fairytale script they’ve been writing all season long and they’re not done with their story yet. They can surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens for most points (132) in a regular season ever with a win tonight or in their regular season finale against the Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday. As David Pastrnak pointed out though, they’re hoping the final chapter comes in mid-June.

Speaking of storybook endings, it was almost as if Jeremy Swayman being in net for the historic win for the Boston Bruins on Sunday was scripted given what April 9 meant to Swayman.

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno was nominated as the Boston Bruins candidate for the 2023 Bill Masterton Award.

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

FLA: The Florida Panthers blew their first chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. So now what?

NYI: The New York Islanders find themselves in a worse predicament after a blowout loss to the Washington Capitals.

PIT: With the Panthers and Islanders both losing on Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins now control their wild card fate with two games left in their season.

National Hockey Now

MTL: As the Montreal Canadiens head into the second season of their rebuild, what is their biggest organizational need?

PHI: Defenseman Nick Seeler was named as the Bill Masterton Trophy nominee for the Philadelphia Flyers.

COL: Did the Colorado Avalanche escape the injury curse with defenseman Cale Makar?

VGK: Could Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone actually return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

CGY: After many claimed they had the best offseason, the Calgary Flames have officially been eliminated from playoff contention following a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on home ice. Head coach Darryl Sutter should be fired on his shoot choices alone!

NHL

Even if it’s a one-year contract, the Ottawa Senators will pay the $9 million qualifying offer for forward Alex DeBrincat.