Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll Into Rarified Air; East Wild Card Race

The Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils and rolled into rarified NHL air.

That, and more Boston Bruins and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha scored two goals as the Boston Bruins earned a gritty, playoff-like 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

With their win on Saturday night, the Boston Bruins earned their 62nd win and tied the NHL record for most wins in an NHL season. They are now tied with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and can surpass them with a win against the Flyers tonight in Philadelphia.

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall returned to the lineup on Saturday for the first time in 20 games.

After activating Taylor Hall off of long-term injury reserve, the Boston Bruins placed winger Nick Foligno and defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injury reserve.

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins kept pace in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race with a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, and Sidney Crosby hit the 1,500 point mark.

FLA: The Florida Panthers maintained their spot as the first Wild Card team in the east with a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

NYI: New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat took a shot at his old team and Vancouver Canucks fans after the Islanders stayed in the final wild card spot with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

National Hockey Now

MTL: The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery odds for the Montreal Canadiens improved on Saturday night.

COL: Alexandar Georgiev stole one for the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday as he made 38 saves in a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be able to add top prospect and likely now former University of Minnesota star forward Matthew Knies and have him in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Speaking of Knies and Minnesota, they were upset by Quinnipiac University in the NCAA Hockey National Championship game 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night. Congrats to Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold and the Tigers on winning it all!