Bruins Roster Will Have AHL Feel Against Flyers

The Boston Bruins squad that takes to the ice at Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight will have a distinct Providence Bruins feel.

As expected, the Boston Bruins called up a group of players from their AHL club Sunday morning and will rest multiple veteran and star players against the Flyers tonight. The Bruins have announced that they have recalled forwards Vinni Lettieri and Oskar Steen, defensemen Jack Ahcan and Connor Carrick, and goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis.

Following his team’s record-setting 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Jeremy Swayman will start against the Flyers tonight. So with Bussi’s call up, that means 2023 Vezina Trophy favorite Linus Ullmark will not dress, and Bussi will back up Swayman. Other than Ullmark – and veteran forwards David Krejci and Taylor Hall, who were already ruled out for tonight this past Friday – what other regulars on the roster don’t dress won’t be known until Montgomery addresses the media at 4:40 p.m. ET.

There’s a strong possibility that Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron could sit out his fourth game in the last two weeks as he deals with nagging upper and lower-body injuries. On the backend, Charlie McAvoy is a strong candidate to sit out as well after he suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs this past Thursday. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who has missed just four games all season, could also use some rest.

Here’s the skinny on the P-Bruins call-ups:

Steen, 25, has a goal in three games with the Boston Bruins this season, and 14 goals and 17 assists in 63 games with the Providence Bruins.

Lettieri, 28, has 21 goals and 24 assists in 45 games.

Ahcan, 25, has four goals and 27 assists in 65 games this season.



Carrick, 28, has six goals and 35 assists in 60 games.

Bussi, 24, is 21-5-4 with a 2.38 GAA and a .925 save percentage.