Bruins Daily: Bruins Win; Pastrnak Hits 50; Canadiens Sign Farrell

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored his 50th and 51st goals and the Boston Bruins have won seven-straight games.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

A shorthanded Boston Bruins squad earned a gritty 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes in Carolina on Sunday night. Jake DeBrusk sealed the deal with a nifty shootout goal.

Already missing captain Patrice Bergeron, veteran winger Brad Marchand, and defenseman Hampus Lindholm, the Boston Bruins lost another player in Jakub Lauko who left the game late in the third period with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak became the first Bruin to reach the 50-goal mark since current team President Cam Neely did it in the 1993-94 season. Pastrnak also added his 51st goal in the win.

For the first time since arguably 2013, are the Boston Bruins truly built for the grind of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

National Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens have signed Hopkinton, MA native and Harvard University star forward Sean Farrell to an entry-level contract.

PIT: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs? It won’t be easy.

FLA: Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich helped lead the University of Michigan to the 2023 Frozen Four which will take place in Tampa Bay a week from Thursday.

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Darren McCarty was KO’d in a professional wrestling match over the weekend.

COL: Much like the Bruins on Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche also blew a lead but then escaped with 4-3 shootout win on Sunday.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch their fifth trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they defeat the Edmonton Oilers again in any fashion on Tuesday and if the Winnipeg Jets lose to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday too. This will be their first playoff appearance under formerBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy in his first season in Vegas.

LAK: Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe set a career-high in goals with his 36th of the season in a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson hit the 90-point plateau this weekend but it doesn’t make the ‘shi?!y’ season the Sharks are having any easier.

CGY: Another Harvard product signed his entry-level contract, as forward Matthew Coranato signed with the Calgary Flames.

NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke gave a pretty good summary of what it means and doesn’t mean for an NHL player to wear a Pride jersey.