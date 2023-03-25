Bruins Daily: Greer; Coyotes; Daly Proves Blackhawks Wrong

The Boston Bruins will not have A.J. Greer in the lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning today.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger A.J. Greer has been suspended for one game for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman in the face during Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

A gnarly-looking Mike Hoffman wasn’t too happy that the Boston Bruins winger got only one game and let the social media world know late Friday afternoon.

Mike Hoffman is not happy with AJ Greer’s one-game suspension. 😬 via IGS/mhoffy68 https://t.co/DHrdAIwqZ1 pic.twitter.com/UM0JNaq8S8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2023

ESPN will be releasing a 30-for-30 documentary on the Vancouver riots that tore that city apart after the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Boston Bruins prospect defenseman Mason Lohrei had a goal and two assists in an 8-1 win for Ohio State over Harvard on Friday.

National Hockey Now

MTL: With Harvard bowing out of the NCAA Hockey Tournament in the first round, will Montreal Canadiens prospect and Hobey Baker Award candidate Sean Farrell sign an entry-level contract with the Canadiens?

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby takes pride in the fact that his team has made the Stanley Cup playoffs for 16 straight seasons and wants to make it 17 if he can.

FLA: There’s really no margin for error or hardly any losses for the Florida Panthers right now if they want to make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

COL: Reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar returned to the lineup and had an instant impact with a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win for the Colorado Avalanche over the Arizona Coyotes.

VGK: What would a Vegas Golden Knights-Nashville Predators first round playoff series look like?

NHL

Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL after he was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor second-degree assault in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday, according to a report from the Aspen Daily News. Can we move the Coyotes already? What a joke they are!

As we tried to tell you here all season, there are no threats or harm coming to any Russian players who wear pride jerseys and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly proved that on Friday. That means that the Chicago Blackhawks not wearing their Pride jerseys because they feared for the safety of their Russian players, was, as most excuses for this trend of bigotry, based on lies.

Had to love President Biden taking a shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs as he addressed Canadian Parliament on Friday.