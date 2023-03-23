Bruins Daily: Marchand Love; Blackhawks Ditch Pride Jersey

Here’s your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Wednesday was a day to reflect on Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand here.

As my BHN partner-in-crime Joe Haggerty wrote, Brad Marchand is getting hot and finding his stride at just the right time with the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs arriving in less than a month.

Speaking of Marchand, he once again got some love in the annual NHLPA Players Poll. The 34-year-old superstar winger is that player you hate on the other team but want on your team. That’s why he finished ahead of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid as the player players “least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on their team.”

Speaking of Marchand, it appears he has deleted his Twitter account to focus on the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs.

MTL: The Boston Bruins will be doing their arch-rivals a favor if they beat them tonight as the Montreal Canadiens are still alive in the ‘Tank for [Connor] Bedard’ sweepstakes.

PIT: Veteran Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter has been the wrong kind of goat this season and the recipient of plenty of criticism and shots from the Pittsburgh media and fans. On Wednesday night, he shut both groups up with two goals in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers suddenly have plenty of young talent on the right wing. Could they trade away a right wing in the offseason?

FLA: Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart has found his game again just as the Panthers make a late push to make the playoffs.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are essentially eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they never really expected to make it anyways. Hope still springs eternal in Motown as the team looks to the future.

COL: With all due respect to recently extended Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, one bad call in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Penguins isn’t why you lost on Wednesday night.

VGK: What would a potential Vegas Golden Knights-Calgary Flames first round playoff series look like?

SJS: What does the future look like between the pipes for the San Jose Sharks?

The Chicago Blackhawks became the latest NHL team to ditch their Pride jerseys for their annual Pride/Hockey Is For Everyone Night. Like so many NHL players and teams this season, they hid their decision behind a false mantra as they said they did this out of fear for the safety of their Russian players. Well, it turns out it’s HIGHLY unlikely that the Putin dictatorship will physically harm or kill any Russian player for wearing a pride jersey as proven right here:

Also, something tells me, if anything would put a Russian players’ safety in danger, it would be wearing jerseys representing the American military as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals did last night.