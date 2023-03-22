Bruins Daily: Ullmark; Bednar; Reimer; Wild Card Race

Here’s your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark continues to look like Tim Thomas in his incredible run to the 2011 Stanley Cup on Tuesday night. Ullmark made 40 saves and saved his team’s collective bacon in a gritty 2-1 win for the Bruins over the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Ullmark didn’t stop looking like Thomas in his postgame interview with NESN either as he took a shot at the city of Buffalo, where he spent the first six years of his NHL career playing for the Buffalo Sabres.

The Boston Bruins got some tough injury news on Tuesday morning. After suffering a lower-body injury against the Jets in Winnipeg last Thursday, and missing his team’s last two games, defenseman Derek Forbort will now miss the remainder of the regular season.

National Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens stunned the Tampa Lightning with a 3-2 win at the Bell Centre. The Lighting, whom the Boston Bruins could see in the divisional round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, are on a three-game swing through the Atlantic Division. They will play the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night and then the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday, before closing out their four-game road trip at Carolina on Sunday.

PIT: There was a bit of good news for the slumping Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Injured defenseman Jeff Petry (upper-body), resumed skating. This was the first time that Petry has skated since he left early in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers last Thursday.

PHI: Much like the pesky Senators, the Philadelphia Flyers refuse to accept their fate as a DNQ for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Yes the Senators are more alive than the Flyers, but the once Broad Street Bullies are playing just like them. On Tuesday night, they played the role of spoiler beating the Florida Panthers 6-3.

WSH: The Washington Capitals were finally able to honor captain Alex Ovechkin for surpassing Gordie Howe to become the NHL’s second leading goal scorer of all-time. Ovechkin passed Howe on Dec. 23.

FLA: Here’s the Florida Panthers‘ view of a game they need in Philadelphia as they cling to the final wild card spot.

DET: The St. Louis Blues fell further back into Hell (berg), in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche signed their head coach Jared Bednar to a three-year contract extension.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights continued to ride a roller coaster ride fit for the Vegas Strip in a 4-3 win over the Canucks in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

LAK: 2020 second overall pick and Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield is coming into his won and having fun doing it.

SJS: Regardless of your opinion on whether or not James Reimer was right or wrong to not take warmups and wear the San Jose Sharks Pride jerseys, can we all agree he was a walking contradiction explaining his decision?

NHL

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be adding the potential 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner to their lineup before the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?