Bruins Daily: Chara; Frederic; Reimer Fallout; Penguins Sinking

Here’s your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will be running the Boston Marathon next month.

While he’s not quite in the heavyweight class of Milan Lucic just yet, Trent Frederic is younger than Lucic and can still provide the essentials of what Lucic brings, arguably better than Lucic can now.

With two straight shutouts over the last week, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was named the NHL’s Third Star of The Week.

National Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens gave their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, some reinforcements recently.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins fell out of the two wild card slots with a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. That’s four-straight losses for the Penguins but captain Sidney Crosby isn’t giving up.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella thinks the Flyers need to make some player personnel changes in the offseason. Well, thanks Captain Obvious!

WSH: Could Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson be returning to the lineup soon?

FLA: With the Penguins loss, and their win over the Detroit Red Wings, the Florida Panthers now hold the final Wild Card slot.

DET: Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson played great in his first NHL game but then got injured his second.

COL: Alex Galchenyuk is making the best of his latest chance in the NHL as he helps the Colorado Avalanche make a late push in the Central Division.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights goalie situation has become a hockey version of ‘Who’s on first?’

LAK: If you didn’t consider the Los Angeles Kings a Stanley Cup contender yet, or at least a contender to make the Final, you may want to start now.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman and Norris Trophy candidate Erik Karlsson spoke about his teammate James Reimer’s controversial decision to not wear the Pride jersey this past Saturday.

NHL

The NHL has announced a new 10-year, jersey/outfitter deal with Fanatics.