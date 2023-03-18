Bruins Daily: Bruins; Forbort; Drouin; Sabres Sign Levi

The Boston Bruins blue line will be missing their best shutdown defenseman on Saturday and possibly Sunday as well.

The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Derek Forbort today when they take on the Wild in Minnesota (2 p.m. ET), and quite possibly in Buffalo Sunday as well, when they close out this road trip against the Sabres.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman had his best game of the year at the perfect time for he and his teammates.

MTL: The Jonathan Drouin saga with the Montreal Canadiens never seems to end. Just when Drouin was finally starting to play well again, he was late for a team meeting, and not allowed to practice with his teammates on Friday. Will he play Saturday night against the Lightning in Tampa Bay?

NYI: New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin has not looked like himself in his last two starts.

PIT: Are Pittsburgh Penguins fans becoming apathetic to their team?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers essentially crushed the playoff hopes of the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

WSH: The luck of the Irish was not on the side of the Washington Capitals Friday in an embarrassing loss to the St. Louis Blues.

DET: Gargantuan (6-foot-6, 209 lbs), Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Simon Edvinsson will make his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche today.

COL: Colorado Avalanche and former UMass-Amherst defenseman Cale Makar isn’t resting on his laurels.

VGK: What would a Vegas Golden Knights-Edmonton Oilers playoff series look like?

LAK: Veteran Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is impressed with his team’s fourth line this season.

SJS: Will San Jose Sharks rookie forward William Eklund remain with the big club for the rest of the season?

