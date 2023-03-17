Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins-Jets; Binnington; Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak with a bounce-back 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman was perfect and Charlie McAvoy was a shot-blocking machine in a 3-0 win for the Boston Bruins over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort left the game and did not return after blocking a shot in the second period Thursday night.
This summer, the Boston Bruins could lose defenseman Jack Achan and some more organizational depth via Group 6 unrestricted free agency.
Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak joined the lads from Barstool Sports for some golfing and chirping at the NHL All-Star weekend last month.
National Hockey Now
MTL: Has Samuel Monetmbeault altered the future plans between the pipes for the Montreal Canadiens?
NYI: Forward Pierre Engvall has proven to be an excellent pre-NHL Trade Deadline pick-up for the New York Islanders.
PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins avoided more injuries on their blue line as Jan Ruuta, and Jeff Petry played against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.
PHI: Can Philadelphia Flyers winger Wade Allison make an impact in his return to game action on Friday night?
WSH: The Washington Capitals apparently haven’t gotten the memo that their season was essentially over and are smack dab in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.
FLA: The Florida Panthers scored a record-setting seven goals in the first period of their 9-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
DET: The Detroit Red Wings will be without defenseman Ben Chiarot for awhile.
COL: In what could’ve been considered a ‘scheduled loss’, the Colorado Avalanche held on for a 5-4 win over the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night.
VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights face the team the Boston Bruins beat on Thursday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
NHL
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games for his latest temper tantrum.
So who are the leading candidates to be the next owner or owners of the Ottawa Senators?
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has opened the door for new NHLPA Executive Director and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to try and raise the 2023-24 NHL salary cap by more than the expected $1 million.
Finally, a very fun, safe and brilliant St. Patrick’s Day to you all!