Bruins Daily: Bruins-Jets; Binnington; Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak with a bounce-back 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman was perfect and Charlie McAvoy was a shot-blocking machine in a 3-0 win for the Boston Bruins over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort left the game and did not return after blocking a shot in the second period Thursday night.

This summer, the Boston Bruins could lose defenseman Jack Achan and some more organizational depth via Group 6 unrestricted free agency.

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak joined the lads from Barstool Sports for some golfing and chirping at the NHL All-Star weekend last month.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Has Samuel Monetmbeault altered the future plans between the pipes for the Montreal Canadiens?

NYI: Forward Pierre Engvall has proven to be an excellent pre-NHL Trade Deadline pick-up for the New York Islanders.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins avoided more injuries on their blue line as Jan Ruuta, and Jeff Petry played against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

PHI: Can Philadelphia Flyers winger Wade Allison make an impact in his return to game action on Friday night?

WSH: The Washington Capitals apparently haven’t gotten the memo that their season was essentially over and are smack dab in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

FLA: The Florida Panthers scored a record-setting seven goals in the first period of their 9-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings will be without defenseman Ben Chiarot for awhile.

COL: In what could’ve been considered a ‘scheduled loss’, the Colorado Avalanche held on for a 5-4 win over the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night.

VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights face the team the Boston Bruins beat on Thursday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

NHL