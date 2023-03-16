Forbort Injured On Blocked Shot; Does Not Return

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort left the Bruins-Jets game midway through the second period on Thursday night and did not return.

With the Boston Bruins leading the Winnipeg Jets 2-0 mid-way through the third period, the team announced that Derek Forbort was done for the night with a lower-body injury.

Update: Derek Forbort will not return to tonight's game (lower body) — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 17, 2023

Here’s where the injury took place:

After going a minus 4 in his last two games – maybe his worst two games of the season – Forbort had bounced back nicely on Thursday night. The 31-year-old, 6-foot-4, 208-pound defenseman left with three blocked shots and a hit in 13:09 TOI and 17 shifts. Forbort now has five goals and seven assists in 53 games. With his three blocked shots on Thursday, Forbort now has 88 on the season.

If Forbort is unable to play against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon, defenseman Connor Clifton will likely draw into the lineup for him. Or another defenseman comes out in the current rotation and head coach Jim Montgomery gives Jakub Zboril some playing time.