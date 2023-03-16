Bruins Daily: Bruins; Wild Card Race; QMJHL Banning Fighting?

The Boston Bruins are hoping to snap their slump by getting off to a better start against the Jets is Winnipeg on Thursday night.

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Throughout this current slump they’re in, the Boston Bruins have not been ready to go from the get-go, and players like Charlie Coyle are tired of playing from behind the eight-ball.

If the Stanley Cup playoffs began today, the Boston Bruins would face the New York Islanders. Here’s a look at the current Wild Card race in the Eastern Conference.

National Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens have signed former St. Sebastian’s (Needham, MA), and Northeastern defenseman Jayden Struble to an entry-level contract and a PTO with the Laval Rocket (AHL).

NYI: The New York Islanders are now tied in the wild card race with the Pittsburgh Penguins in points (78), but trail them in points-percentage. The Penguins are at .582 and the Islanders are at .557.

PIT: Not even two weeks into his Pittsburgh Penguins career, and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has been placed on long-term injury reserve.

PHI: Just a despicable act by Carson Briere, the son of new Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere.

The younger Briere, who is a hockey player at Mercyhurst University, was caught on camera pushing someone’s wheelchair down the stairs at a party. The video went viral and both senior and junior have issued apologies but that shouldn’t be the end of this. This isn’t the first time this kid has been in trouble. Actions speak louder than words and he needs to learn his lesson now or this won’t be the end of it. How did all those empty apologies go for Mitchell Miller?

And if calling for human decency and people learning from their mistakes makes me ‘woke’, then I’m woke as hell and proud of it!

WSH: Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin toughed out a lower-body injury to return to the lineup and lead the Caps to a huge 5-4 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres with a goal and an assist.

FLA: Despite an underwhelming season, the Florida Panthers still have a chance to make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche came up with a huge 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday night.

LAK: Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo will face their former team when the Los Angeles Kings host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

SJS: Former Colorado Avalanche and current San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm finally got his Stanley Cup ring this week.

NHL

Petulant Jordan Binnington was at it again on Wednesday night. The immature St. Louis Blues goalie pulled another nutty after Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman’s leg collided with his following a goal. Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury raced down and dropped the gloves in the ensuing chaos but the referees held both him and Binnington away from each other preventing a goalie fight.