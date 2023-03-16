Talking Points: Swayman, Bruins Bounce Back; Beat Jets 3-0

Here are the Talking Points from a huge, gut-check, 3-0 win for the Boston Bruins over the Winnipeg Jets that snapped a two-game regulation loss streak for the Bruins.

GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman entered the game Thursday night on a personal two-game losing streak. He had allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 9. Well, the 24-year-old netminder stepped up in what was as close to a must-win as you’re going to get for the Bruins until the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next month. Swayman stood tall throughout the game on Thursday and finished with 35 saves for his third shutout of the season. Swayman got some help from the post (AKA, a goalie’s best friend), and his teammates, like Charlie McAvoy (see below), but he answered the bell big time on Thursday night.

Sway and Mac keeping it out. pic.twitter.com/h6xKPcZHTn — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) March 17, 2023

BLACK EYE: While defenseman Derek Forbort suffering a lower-body injury on a blocked shot in the second period and not returning was a black eye, the real shiner for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night was once again the power play. The Bruins were 0-for-3 on the man-advantage and are now 0-for-8 through the first three games of this five-game road trip. They’ve also scored just once in their ten power plays.

TURNING POINT: The Boston Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill as they killed off all five power plays for the Jets on Thursday. Their biggest kill came towards the end of the second period when Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was whistled off for hooking. Swayman and his mates held the fort down though and that’s when the doubt seemed to take over for the Winnipeg Jets.

HONORABLE MENTION: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was an absolute beast on the blue line. He blocked a whopping seven shots and as seen above, made a save on one as well. On Thursday, McAvoy was just as much the goalie’s best friend as the post was. The Bruins defenseman continues to make a case for being a Norris Trophy finalist this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 – With the win on Thursday, the Boston Bruins have still not lost more than two straight games in regulation. Can we all relax now Bruins fans? Think about that! It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and they still haven’t lost three straight in regulation. Relax, throw back a Guinness and Slainte!

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we played with a lot of pace and purpose. You could tell we were skating right away. Our game management, and all four lines – and of course Swayman was great for 60 minutes – and the way we closed out the game in the third period, was reminiscent of the old team we had [this season]” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery to NESN postgame.