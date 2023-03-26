Load management has begun in earnest for the Boston Bruins.

After giving veteran center David Krejci a maintenance day in Buffalo on the tail end of a back-to-back set of games, at home and then away, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery did the same for three veteran players on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron (nagging injury, illness), alternate captain Brad Marchand (nagging injury), and defenseman Hampus Lindholm (nagging injury), all remained home after the Boston Bruins clinched the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

In their place against the Hurricanes on Sunday were forwards A.J. Greer (back from a one-game suspension), and Oskar Steen, and defenseman Jakub Zboril.

“Bergy, Marchy and Lindholm, aren’t playing because of nagging injuries,” Montgomery told reporters before the game Sunday night. “Bergy was also under the weather yesterday, and got progressivcely worse during the game.

While that news immediately made the Boston Bruins heavy underdogs against a more star-studded Carolina Hurricanes squad at multiple Online Casinos, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was confident his team couls still pull of an upset over the Metro Division leaders.

“I’m looking forward to our players relishinbg the opportunity to show off our depth,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery then added that if Bergeron, Marchand, and Lindholm did play, they may have been in danger of worsening their injuries and having no choice but to sit out.

“We don’t want to get to the point where they can’t play, and it’s getting close to that point,” Montgomery acknowledged. “So we have an opportunity to rest guys for two days because of those nagging injuries. I mean they’re playing through some pain right now, and we don’t want them to progressively get worse.”

With the Bruins playing a back-to-back again next Saturday in Pittsburgh and Sunday in St. Louis, you can expect Montgomery to continue load management in one of those games.

Here’s what the lineup looked like to start the game in Carolina on Sunday night:

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-Oskar Steen

A.J. Greer-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark