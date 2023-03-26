Game 73: Bruins @ Hurricanes, Betting Lines, Preview [UPDATED]

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (56-11-5, 117 pts) @ Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8, 102 pts)

TIME: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSSO

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Hurricanes (-120) Bruins (+100)

Puck Line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+225), Bruins +1.5 (-265)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-105), UNDER 6 (-115)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins clinched the 2002-23 Atlantic Division title on Saturday. With the division and, soon, the Presidents’ Trophy, locked up, Head coach Jim Montgomery will likely be resting some regulars today as he did last Sunday when he sat David Krejci on the tail end of a back-to-back in Buffalo.

*UPDATE*

As expected, Montgomery is sitting out some key players for this one. Captain Patrice Bergeron and alternate captain Brad Marchand are out, as is defenseman Hampus Lindholm. In their place are forwards A.J. Greer and Oskar Steen, and defenseman Jakub Zboril on the back end.

-The Bruins are 1-1-0 against the Hurricanes this season. They beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime in the annual Black Friday game at TD Garden back on Nov. 25 and then lost to the Canes in Carolina 4-1 on Jan. 29.

-Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start today. Swayman has only allowed two goals in his last three starts, with both coming in a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Swayman is 19-6-4 with a 2.19 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

-Thanks to injuries and trades, this is a different-looking Hurricanes lineup than the one that beat the Bruins at the end of January. Star winger Andrei Svechnikov was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11.

-The Hurricanes also acquired defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes and winger Jesse Puljujärvi from the Edmonton Oilers before the March 3 NHL trade deadline.

-The Hurricanes will be wearing their retro Hartford Whalers jerseys paying homage to the team they once were! Cue the ‘Brass Bonanza’!

Hit the horns 👊 pic.twitter.com/PO4vy1zkGA — x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 26, 2023

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-Oskar Steen

A.J. Greer-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards

Teuvo Teravainen-Sebastian Aho-Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook-Jordan Staal-Jesper Fast

Seth Jarvis-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Stefan Noesen

Jack Drury-Derek Stepan-Jesse Puljujärvi

Defense

Jaccob Slavin-Brent Burns

Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce

Shane Gostisbehere-Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Frederik Anderson

Pyotr Kochetkov