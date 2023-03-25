Talking Points: Bruins Beat Lightning 2-1; Clinch Atlantic Division

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from a 2-1 win for the Boston Bruins over the Tampa Bay Lightning that clinched the Atlantic Division for the Bruins.

GOLD STAR: Garnet Hathaway continues to endear himself to Boston Bruins fans. The rugged winger dropped the gloves with the Lightning winger and Jack Edwards’ nemesis Patrick Maroon nine ticks into the game. Hathaway then gave the Bruins the lead 17:36 into the second period, making it 2-1 Bruins, and would finish the game with a goal and a fight. Hathaway now has three goals and two assists in 15 games with the Boston Bruins since being acquired – along with defenseman Dmitry Orlov – from the Washington Capitals on Feb. 23.

Well that's one way to start a hockey game. 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/jiJ5W97Kwo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2023

BLACK EYE: Yes, Patrice Bergeron scored a powerplay goal 6:46 into the first period, but after that, the Boston Bruins once again struggled mightily on the man advantage in the opening frame. They allowed a Victor Hedman shorthanded goal at 9:30 on a four-minute powerplay and finished 1-for-5 on the powerplay in the first 20 minutes of this game. The Bruins would wind up going 1-for-7 on the powerplay, and clearly, they need to rid themselves of this Achilles’ Heel before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

TURNING POINT: In what was a game of inches and capitalizing on the opponents’ mistakes, Hathaway’s goal with 2:28 left in the second period proved to be the game-winner and your BHN Turning Point moment of the game.

Garnet Hathaway whacks Grzelcyk's rebound into the back of the net to put Boston up late in the 2nd!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/65zl4Tr1WO — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 25, 2023

HONORABLE MENTION: Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and defenseman Victor Hedman were the only reasons the Lightning were in this game at the end. Vasilevskiy finished with 32 saves in the loss, while Hedman scored the lone Lightning goal and finished with five shots, a hit, and three blocked shots.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1,028 – Number of games played now by Boston Bruins center David Krejci, who moved into fourth all-time for the Boston Bruins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That will get you excited for playoff hockey eh!” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the physical affair between the Bruins and Lightning Saturday.