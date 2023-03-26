Lauko Crashes Into Boards Late In Third, Leaves Game

Boston Bruins rookie winger Jakub Lauko went crashing into the boards late in the third period of the Bruins’ thrilling and gutsy 4-3 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes and did not return.

Lauko got tangled up with Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield just as he and Chatfield approached the Bruins’ offensive end boards. His right leg seemed to twist the wrong way and buckle in what looked like an extremely painful injury. After laying in agony on the ice for a few minutes, the Boston Bruins winger was helped off the ice.

Jakub Lauko had to be helped off the ice after this play: pic.twitter.com/a6dZHSxivp — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 26, 2023

It was really tough timing for both Lauko and the Boston Bruins, who were already missing captain Patrice Bergeron and veteran winger Brad Marchand, who, along with defenseman Hampus Lindholm did not play. In just his 18th NHL game, Lauko had scored his fourth NHL career goal at 11:46 of the second period to put the Bruins up 3-1 at the time. The Bruins would allow two goals in 2:07 early in the third period though and the game was tied 3-3 when Lauko left the game leaving them down a forward for the rest of regulation and overtime.

After giving veteran center David Krejci a maintenance day in Buffalo on the tail end of a back-to-back set of games, at home and then away, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery did the same for three more veteran players on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Patrice Bergeron (nagging injury, illness), Marchand (nagging injury), and Lindholm (nagging injury), all remained home after the Boston Bruins clinched the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

In their place against the Hurricanes on Sunday were forwards A.J. Greer (back from a one-game suspension), and Oskar Steen, and defenseman Jakub Zboril. Lauko, as he has been his last few games, skated with center Tomas Nosek and winger Garnet Hathaway.