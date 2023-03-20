Bruins Daily: Bruins Return On A Roll; Reimer/LGBTQIA

The Boston Bruins return home on a three-game win streak, and San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer refuses to wear the Pride jersey.

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

After an 0-2-0 start to their five game road trip, Patrice Bergeron, and the Boston Bruins are rolling again as they arrive home on a three-game win streak.

The Boston Bruins are getting what they need on the ice, on the bench with Jim Montgomery, and from their eyes in the sky on this historic run they’re on.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Could Montreal West Island native and Quinnipiac University goalie Yaniv Perets be a NCAA free agent steal for the Montreal Canadiens?

NYI: The New York Islanders may be back in the top Wild card slot in the Eastern Conference but to say they’re better without injured superstar forward Mathew Barzal is ludicrous.

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t hold back when it comes to the criticism Penguins center Jeff Carter and defenseman Brian Dumoulin are getting from the media and fans this season.

WSH: Just when the Washington Capitals looked like they may sneak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they laid an egg against the Wild in Minnesota.

FLA: Speaking of the Penguins, their demise this past week has helped the Florida Panthers climb back into the Wild Card race.

COL: Thanks to injuries, his stats aren’t where he’d like to them to be, but Colorado Avalanche and former UMass-Amherst defenseman Cale Makar is getting even better.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights cannon-balled the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in a 7-2 win on Sunday.

LAK: Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan is not happy with his team’s powerplay.

SJS: My colleague and friend Sheng Peng from San Jose Hockey Now, absolutely nails it with his take on San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer and his refusal to wear the Sharks Pride jersey on Saturday night.