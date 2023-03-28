Bruins Daily: Debrusk; Dubois Trade Rumors; Hockey Canada

Boston Bruins winger Jake Debrusk backed up his wink, and Hockey Canada are backing up their promise to get to the bottom of the 2018 World Juniors sexual assault scandal.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk sealed the deal with a nifty shootout goal on Sunday and he called the goal with a wink to his teammates before.

National Hockey Now

MTL: The Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Montreal Canadiens NHL Trade rumors are heating up again after Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed more trade talks between the Winnipeg Jets and the Habs took place last month.

PIT: Who should be the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins down the stretch and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they make it?

PHI: Dave Scott is stepping down as chairman of the Philadelphia Flyers’ parent company, Comcast Spectacor, and as Governor of the NHL team. The team made the announcement Monday, saying Dan Hilferty will be his successor.

FLA: How realistic are the chances of the Florida Panthers making the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

DET: The Detroit Red Wings may have to play out the stretch without goalie Ville Husso.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights and former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is dealing with a banged up team.

LAK: Have the Los Angeles Kings entered another Stanley Cup window?

SJS: Former Harvard University captain and defenseman Henry Thun will make his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks either tonight or Thursday night.

CGY: Will the Calgary Flames show courage and be united in wearing their Pride jerseys as planned tonight or will one, or some or all of them chicken out and hide their bigotry behind religion or false safety threats?

NHL

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the only place the Ottawa Senators will be moving is to downtown Ottawa.

Per TSN’s Rick Westhead, players from Hockey Canada’s 2018 World Junior team will not be allowed to play for the national team until an investigation of an alleged group sexual assault is completed.