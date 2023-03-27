Connect with us

DeBrusk Winning It For Boston Bruins With A Wink

6 hours ago

RALEIGH, NC – In what might become a routine until it stops working, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk added a wink to his shootout routine prior to burying a snipe that iced the game for the B’s on Sunday night.

Charlie Coyle was credited with the game-winning shootout goal for the Boston Bruins in a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday afternoon, but it was DeBrusk as the second shooter that iced the game after rushing feel speed before snapping a wrister above Freddie Andersen to end the game in Boston victory.

Best of all, DeBrusk flashed a little knowing wink at the Boston bench and Boston Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco before going out and ending a gutsy two point victory for the Black and Gold. Apparently, Sacco had been telling DeBrusk all night that he could feel him getting the game-winner and that’s when the left winger gave a little wink before burying his shot.

“He kind of gave me a tap and we started laughing about it,” said DeBrusk. “Sure enough, I went up second and I had a chance to win it. I just kind of looked back like, ‘maybe you were right.’ I was able to score. That’s kind of the story behind it.”

It feels like DeBrusk may start winking at Sacco after hopping the boards for every shootout until a goalie can stop him.

DeBrusk is now 3-for-6 in the shootout for the Boston Bruins this season and is 8-for-22 with a 36.4 percent success rate in his NHL career, and has become one of Boston’s most tried-and-true weapons in the shootout.

“I think that helps a lot is having those [shootout] situations over the years. It’s one of those things where I feel like it’s a 50/50. It’s a coin toss,” said DeBrusk. “But at the same time, it’s definitely one of those things where it’s confidence. It was nice, Sway put me in a good position [making the two saves], same with [Charlie Coyle]. I just tried to beat the goalie.”

DeBrusk did exactly that to end Sunday night’s victory in Carolina and give the Boston Bruins yet another win in a different fashion for a hockey team that’s been doing it all season long.

 

