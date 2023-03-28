Boston Bruins Can Clinch Presidents’ Trophy Tonight

The Boston Bruins can become the 2022-23 Presidents’ Trophy winners tonight at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins (57-11-5, 119 points), enter tonight’s tilt with the Nashville Predators 16 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9, 103 points). If the Bruins win in any fashion over the Predators and the Hurricanes lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in regulation, then the Bruins will be the Presidents Trophy winners and will have home advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This will be the second time the Bruins have earned the best record in the NHL in the last four seasons. The Bruins went 44-14-12 for 100 points in the 2019-20 NHL regular season that was shortened by the Pandemic that ended the regular season on March 11, 2020. This would be the fourth Presidents’ Trophy for the Boston Bruins since the NHL started awarding it at the end of the 1985-86 season. The Bruins also finished with the best regular season record in 1989-90 (46-25-9, 101 points), and in 2013-14 (54-19-3, 117 points).

With the Boston Bruins heading into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Presidents’ Trophy winners – and potentially with the best record and most points in NHL history – they will be heavy favorites to win the 2023 Stanley Cup. It’s well-known though that the Presidents’ Trophy has not led to a Stanley Cup for its winners. Since the President’s Trophy was established in 1985-86, only five President Trophy winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. The 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers; the 1993-94 New York Rangers; the 2000-01 Colorado Avalanche; the 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings, and the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks, who beat the Bruins in six games in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston Bruins clinched a berth in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs back on March 11 as they became the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history with a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Boston Bruins then clinched the Atlantic Division with 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning this past Saturday. That was the third time the Bruins have won the Atlantic Division since the divisions were realigned with new names prior to the 2013-14 season. Overall, that was the Bruins’ 27th division title in their 99-year history.

This will be the Bruins’ seventh straight trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs.