Bruins Daily: Bruins Flat; Hall Not Cleared; Flames Show Pride

The Boston Bruins couldn’t lock up the Presidents’ Trophy thanks to a stinker in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins failed to clinch the Presidents’ Trophy on Tuesday night as they laid an absolute egg in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

The Boston Bruins did get some good news earlier in the day as Bruins winger Nick Foligno skated with the team (in a non-contact jersey), for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on Feb. 28.

New Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway has assumed a similar role to the one he played with the Washington Capitals before being traded to the Bruins on Feb. 23. As a result, he has seamlessly fit in on the team’s fourth/grind line.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery squashed a TSN report that Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is ready to play but can’t because of the Bruins’ cap situation.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Former Harvard star forward, and Hopkinton, MA native, Sean Farrell made his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

PIT: Apparently the Pittsburgh Penguins would rather miss the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs instead of playing the Bruins in the Wild Card round.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers continue to win their way out of the Connor Bedard sweepstakes and have now won four straight games.

FLA: More and more, it appears that the Florida Panthers will go from winning the 2021-22 Presidents Trophy to not making the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings played the role os spoilers with a 7-4 win over the Penguins on Tuesday night in Detroit.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar is helping to write the script for the Canadian hockey comedy ‘Shorsey’.

SJS: San Jose Sharks and former Boston University head coach David Quinn is making his case for Erik Karlsson to win the Norris Trophy.

CGY: The whole entire Calgary Flames team had no problem wearing their pride jerseys on Tuesday night, and amazingly, God didn’t send them to hell and none of them were assassinated by the Russian mob or Putin cronies. Imagine that eh?