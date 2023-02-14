Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Update; Chychrun, Kane Rumors
Why hasn’t Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun been moved on the NHL trade market yet? Where could Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane get traded?
That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Stars in Dallas. DeBrusk has not played since Jan. 2 when he scored two goals to lead the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the Winter Classic.
Have the Boston Bruins shaken off the midseason vacation cobwebs they showed in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday? Jim Montgomery is confident they have and that they will get back to Bruins hockey against his former employers.
Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand introduced his brother to the media after practice on Monday as they and the Bruins embarked on their siblings trip.
National Hockey Now
NYI: The New York Islanders were originally interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun but they are not a finalist to acquire him now.
PIT: Could Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry return when the Penguins play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night?
PHI: Has Philadelphia Flyers backup goalie Felix Sandstrom been as bad as his record and stats indicate?
WSH: The Washington Capitals haven’t been linked to a lot of names on the NHL trade market but coukld they pluck a former Capital off of waivers?
FLA: Could the Florida Panthers be without points-producing defenseman Brandon Montour after he left the game early on Monday?
DET: Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso has been in a zone as of late.
VGK: With captain Mark Stone out for the remainder of the regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights have jumped into the Patrick Kane NHL trade sweepstakes.
LAK: The Los Angeles Kings continue to be the frontrunners to acquire Jakob Chychrun.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Montreal Canadiens veteran players have been on the NHL trade market all season and lately, they’ve increased their trade value with some solid play.
NHL
The lads on the 32 Thoughts Podcast discuss why Jakob Chychrun is still on the NHL trade market.
Speaking of Chychrun, the defenseman and the Arizona Coyotes have agreed that he will not play another game for the Coyotes this week.
Oh no no more Chychrun out of the line up waiting for a trade. This story has been handled more times than a ketchup bottle at truck stand. I’d rather endure a full hour watching the hallmark channel than listen to any more this!
Chychrun is traded, and I suspect to the Bruins. Based on comments from the Arizona coach, the trade would seem to be in place, and Chychrun is saying how he wants to not only play for a playoff contender, but a Stanley Cup contender. I think the trade is not announced as the Bruins have their sibling travel week in place and they do not want to disrespect a traded player or their family. This trip also happens to conclude at the end of the week when Arizona is also saying that Chychrun’s trade will be in announced.
