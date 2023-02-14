Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Update; Chychrun, Kane Rumors

Why hasn’t Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun been moved on the NHL trade market yet? Where could Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane get traded?

That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Stars in Dallas. DeBrusk has not played since Jan. 2 when he scored two goals to lead the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the Winter Classic.

Have the Boston Bruins shaken off the midseason vacation cobwebs they showed in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday? Jim Montgomery is confident they have and that they will get back to Bruins hockey against his former employers.

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand introduced his brother to the media after practice on Monday as they and the Bruins embarked on their siblings trip.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders were originally interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun but they are not a finalist to acquire him now.

PIT: Could Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry return when the Penguins play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night?

PHI: Has Philadelphia Flyers backup goalie Felix Sandstrom been as bad as his record and stats indicate?

WSH: The Washington Capitals haven’t been linked to a lot of names on the NHL trade market but coukld they pluck a former Capital off of waivers?

FLA: Could the Florida Panthers be without points-producing defenseman Brandon Montour after he left the game early on Monday?

DET: Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso has been in a zone as of late.

VGK: With captain Mark Stone out for the remainder of the regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights have jumped into the Patrick Kane NHL trade sweepstakes.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings continue to be the frontrunners to acquire Jakob Chychrun.

Canada Hockey Now