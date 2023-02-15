Bruins Daily: Bruins-Stars; Chychrun Update; NHL Rumors

The Bruins beat the Stars 3-2 in overtime Tuesday and remained on the hunt for a defenseman on the NHL trade market.

That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist and the Boston Bruins earned a come-from-behind 3-2 win in overtime over the Dallas Stars.

According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins are a finalist in the NHL trade sweepstakes for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

The Boston Bruins are reportedly interested in signing Valtteri Pulli, a big, physical defenseman playing in Finland. Could Pulli be the defenseman the Bruins are currently scouring the NHL trade market for?

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants his team to use this two-game road trip to regain their intensity and urgency.

National Hockey Now

PIT: It’s hard to believe but the Pittsburgh Penguins are in real danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since Sidney Crosby‘s rookie season.

PHI: Comcast Spectacor, the Philadelphia Flyers’ parent company, announced Tuesday that Daniel Hilferty has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer.

WSH: The Washington Capitals will be without captain Alexander Ovechkin for the ‘foreseeable future’ as he attends to a family matter.

FLA: Sadly, and not so ironically considering this country, the Florida Panthers honored the victims of the Parkland shootings on the five-year anniversary and less than 24 hours after another mass shooting, this time at Michigan State. Enough already! Unless you’re military you do not need to own an AR15! This was not what the second amendment was meant for it, and anyone saying otherwise is lying to themselves.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings placed Lucas Raymond on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled Jakub Vrana.

VGK: If the Vegas Golden Knights are confident that captain Mark Stone can return for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, could they remain relatively quiet heading into the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings have stockpiled enough draft picks and prospects to finally be major players on the NHL trade market.

SJS: San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier hasn’t been approached by interested NHL Trade suitors about signing an extension if they acquire him.

Canada Hockey Now