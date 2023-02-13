Boston Bruins Siblings Ready For A Few Laughs On Road Trip

BRIGHTON, MA — The Boston Bruins are ready for a few laughs after embarking on their first “siblings trip” through Dallas and Nashville following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, after knocking the rust off in last weekend’s loss to the Washington Capitals.

Taking center stage after practice was the brother duo of Brad Marchand and his younger sibling Jeff, who played together growing up in Nova Scotia and having a few laughs along the way. Marchand introduced everybody to his sibling as his “absolute smoke show of a brother” and that was just the start. Marchand’s younger brother was licking his chops when the assembled media asked him to reveal something about the Little Ball of Hate that nobody else would know publicly.

“He’s big into poetry. Loves poetry, Shakespeare. Reading, writing. He was in poetry clubs,” said Marchand’s younger brother, with the trademark Marchand smirk on his face.

Wait, what?

“No!” said the Boston Bruins left winger with a big laugh.

Among the other siblings headed for the Western Conference road trip was Charlie McAvoy’s older sister Kayla, who actually works for the New York Rangers as an intern and hopes to be a strength coach for an NHL team someday.

They had a cool moment pregame last season in a late spring match between the Bruins and Blueshirts and may have a few more this coming week.

Cool moment pre game between Charlie McAvoy and his sister Kayla whose been interning with the Rangers this year #NYR #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/bd0JutW3RM — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) April 23, 2022

“I think I’ll get more chirps when I get home [to New York] and they see all the pictures of me wearing Bruins gear. That will be really fun when I get back,” said Kayla McAvoy, who is currently studying exercise science. “I think it’s amazing. It’s really cool. I think having a brother in the league is really helpful because you understand what they have to go through. It’s awesome that we get to work together sometimes.”

There were plenty of other siblings, and a few family other family members, hanging around Warrior Ice Arena on Monday in advance of the team flying out to Dallas with a full itinerary in a couple of fun destinations including Music City at the end of the week.