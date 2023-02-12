Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?

It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?

That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Arizona Coyotes made it clear that defenseman Jakob Chychrun was a healthy scratch on Saturday night due to trade-related reasons. With a Chychrun trade seemingly imminent, could the Boston Bruins actually land the 24-year-old stud defenseman?

Speaking of the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market, my BHN compadre, Joe Haggerty, answered all your burning Bruins trade questions in his latest ‘Hagg Bag’

As for the currently constituted Bruins lineup, as expected, they looked rusty and out of sync in their first game back from their midseason break Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

While he didn’t blame the referees for his team’s 2-1 loss to the Capitals, Bruins winger Brad Marchand was not happy with the way the game was called. In the humble opinion of this puck scribe, I can’t say I blame him!

National Hockey Now

NYI: On Friday, our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner, said the New York Islanders should still be in sell mode ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, and on Saturday, the Islanders looked like he’s right in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

PHI: As expected, Philadelphia Flyers right winger Kieffer Bellows cleared waivers Saturday

WSH: Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper was an absolute stud between the pipes Saturday as he made 27 saves in the 2-1 win over the Bruins.

FLA: In a battle of two preseason Stanley Cup contenders that recently have looked like pretenders, the Florida Panthers continued to look like they will go from the NHL White House to the NHL outhouse in a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

DET: Detroit red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been a hot name on the NHL trade market lately and on Saturday, he only increased his trade value by scoring two goals in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

VGK: Just when the Vegas Golden Knights seemed to be getting back on track, goalie Logan Thompson was injured on Thursday night, and is now week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings have extended goalie Pheonix Copley to a one-year, one-way contract extension, carrying an AAV of $1.5 million.

SJS: The New Jersey Devils seem to be the frontrunners in the NHL trade sweepstakes for San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier. So who and what would the Sharks need back from the Devils in a trade?

Canada Hockey Now