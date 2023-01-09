Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.

Whether it’s the Boston Bruins or another NHL team, some team is going to make David Pastrnak the highest paid player in the NHL.

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron continues to check off career milestones.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins have been trying everything to get back on the right track.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny is en fuego as of late.

NYI: What is the most important effect New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert has had on his team this season?

WSH: The Washington Capitals got some big and skilled re-enforcements into their lineup on Sunday night.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings were forced to make a roster move they didn’t necessarily want to make

COL: Did Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen get overlooked in NHL All Star selections.

VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights jump to the front of the Patrick Kane and/or Jonathan Toews NHL trade sweepstakes?

SJS: One of the reasons that the San Jose Sharks couldn’t keep up with the Bruins on Saturday night was a power failure.

