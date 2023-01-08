Pastrnak Lights It Up For Boston Bruins With Hat Trick

David Pastrnak has historically gone through a stretch of every Boston Bruins season where he goes nuclear offensively, and the B’s right winger is right in the middle of one of their super-productive streaks right now.

Pastrnak capped off a hat trick in Sunday night’s 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks with a nifty snipe shot under the crossbar that finished a spate of two goals in 17 seconds for the Boston Bruins winger, and gives him seven goals in the last three games with back-to-back-to-back multi-goal performances. Perhaps most entertaining of all, Pastrnak’s offensive heroics caused a rain of hats onto the ice even at the road Honda Center setting in California with a large number of Boston Bruins fans taking in the West Coast hockey game.

Pasta so good, we got 3️⃣ servings! David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) collects his 13th career @Enterprise hat trick, and he only needed two periods to do it! pic.twitter.com/OiBGVDezvw — NHL (@NHL) January 9, 2023

Pastrnak’s offensive streak has been key to Boston winning games as well as his two goals helped the Boston Bruins pull away from the Sharks on Saturday night, and then iced the game in Anaheim in the second period on one bountiful Pastrnak shift.

The three goals against the entertaining Ducks also pull Pastrnak into one goal behind the NHL lead as the right winger now has 32 goals on the season, and trails Connor McDavid by a single goal for the league lead. Pastrnak has a ridiculous 18 goals in 17 games since the start of December and continues to put together a contract season for the ages as he still on a pace for a 60-goal season that would put him rarified air among goal-scorers for the Black and Gold.

In addition to all that the hat trick performance also pushed Pastrnak over the 30-goal mark for the season as the Bruins winger has hit that plateau in six of his last seven seasons with only the COVID-shortened 2020-21 NHL season seeing him fall short of that feat.