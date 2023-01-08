Bruins Daily: Bruins Find Ways To Win; NHL Trade Targets

The Boston Bruins just keep finding ways to win.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins just find ways to win and that’s because they’re arguably the deepest team in the NHL. One night their stars show up and the next, it’s their grinders. On Saturday night in San Jose, it was a star player in David Pastrnak.

National Hockey Now

PGH: So who or what are the best NHL trade chips that the Pittsburgh Penguins have to offer?

PHI: Late Philadelphia Flyers owner Ed Snider will be honored prior to the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday,

NYI: What have been the biggest stories on the New York Islanders thus far this season?

WSH: The Washington Capitals will welcome back forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday.

DET: Why have the Detroit Red Wings been slumping so badly for the last month?

COL: Are the Colorado Avalanche honing in on Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat on the NHL trade market?

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy was ‘disappointed’ in his team after a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

SJS: Here the perspective of Saturday’s Bruins’ win from the San Jose Sharks side.

Canada Hockey Now