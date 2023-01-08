Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins Find Ways To Win; NHL Trade Targets
The Boston Bruins just keep finding ways to win.
That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
The 2022-23 Boston Bruins just find ways to win and that’s because they’re arguably the deepest team in the NHL. One night their stars show up and the next, it’s their grinders. On Saturday night in San Jose, it was a star player in David Pastrnak.
National Hockey Now
PGH: So who or what are the best NHL trade chips that the Pittsburgh Penguins have to offer?
PHI: Late Philadelphia Flyers owner Ed Snider will be honored prior to the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday,
NYI: What have been the biggest stories on the New York Islanders thus far this season?
WSH: The Washington Capitals will welcome back forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday.
DET: Why have the Detroit Red Wings been slumping so badly for the last month?
COL: Are the Colorado Avalanche honing in on Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat on the NHL trade market?
VGK: Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy was ‘disappointed’ in his team after a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
SJS: Here the perspective of Saturday’s Bruins’ win from the San Jose Sharks side.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck is likely about to be traded, just not on the NHL trade market.
NHL
The top NHL trade targets are coming into focus with the NHL trade deadline now less than two months away. Also, is Boston Bruins center David Krejci one of the best bargains in the NHL?
The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild in Buffalo on Saturday night. After being resuscitated on the field on Monday night, Hamlin has thankfully made major strides in his recovery.