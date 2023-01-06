Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins; Ullmark; Canada Wins Gold
The Boston Bruins keep rolling and Linus Ullmark is an All-Star.
That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Trent Frederic went Cam Neely style and the Boston Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2.
The ‘Perfection Line’ of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak was reunited on Thursday night.
The Boston Bruins are going to be without winger Jake DeBrusk for at least a month. Next man up?
Hey now! You’re an UllStar! Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is an NHL All-Star for the first time.
National Hockey Now
PGH: Not a shocker at all, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is an NHL All Star once again.
PHI: In what could be at least three great stories, here’s a short summary of a big win for the Philadelphia Flyers.
NYI: New York Islanders captain Brock Nelson is headed to his first NHL All-Star game.
WSH: The Washington Capitals unloaded their frustrations on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
FLA: Again, the Florida Panthers are so winning the Matthew Tkachuk trade!
DET: Still not signed to a contract extension, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is headed to the NHL All-Star Game.
COL: Former UMass-Amherst and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is an NHL All-Star once again.
VGK: Who had Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson on their NHL All-Star Bingo card?
LAK: Here’s the opposite side of that battle with the Los Angeles Kings.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: The Montreal Canadiens are slumping but that’s not exactly a bad thing.
CGY: Do the Calgary Flames have to play close games to win?
NHL
Seattle Kraken top prospect Shane Wright delivered in the Gold Medal game for Canada.