Bruins Daily: Bruins; Ullmark; Canada Wins Gold

The Boston Bruins keep rolling and Linus Ullmark is an All-Star.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Trent Frederic went Cam Neely style and the Boston Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2.

The ‘Perfection Line’ of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak was reunited on Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins are going to be without winger Jake DeBrusk for at least a month. Next man up?

Hey now! You’re an UllStar! Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is an NHL All-Star for the first time.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Not a shocker at all, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is an NHL All Star once again.

PHI: In what could be at least three great stories, here’s a short summary of a big win for the Philadelphia Flyers.

NYI: New York Islanders captain Brock Nelson is headed to his first NHL All-Star game.

WSH: The Washington Capitals unloaded their frustrations on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

FLA: Again, the Florida Panthers are so winning the Matthew Tkachuk trade!

DET: Still not signed to a contract extension, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is headed to the NHL All-Star Game.

COL: Former UMass-Amherst and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is an NHL All-Star once again.

VGK: Who had Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson on their NHL All-Star Bingo card?

LAK: Here’s the opposite side of that battle with the Los Angeles Kings.

Canada Hockey Now