Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk On LTIR, Recall Chris Wagner

The Boston Bruins announced Thursday that they have placed winger Jake DeBrusk on long-term injury reserve, and that he will miss ‘approximately’ four weeks.

The Boston Bruins also announced that they have recalled winger and Walpole, MA native Chris Wagner from the Providence Bruins (AHL).

Numerous reports on Wednesday said that DeBrusk had suffered a broken fibula in Monday’s 2-1 Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. However, in their official press release on Thursday morning, while the Boston Bruins did not deny that, they listed him officially as having a ‘hand and lower-body injuries’

Jake DeBrusk himself confirmed post game on Monday, that he took Matt Grzelcyk rocket from the point right before he tied the Winter Classic at one goal apiece early in the third period. Not only did he get right back up and get one of the greasiest net-front goals you’ll see, DeBrusk then won the 2023 Winter Classic for the Boston Bruins with 2:24 left in regulation. After the game, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery praised DeBrusk’s toughness and fortitude.

“He’s a lot tougher than people think,” Montgomery said. “He’s more committed than people are aware of, and because of those things, his game is growing, he’s matured, and you can see it. I mean he’s on pace to get 30 goals, over 30 goals, and it doesn’t matter where I use him, he seems to spark the people he plays with. He’s kept himself in excellent shape. He’s come to work every day to get better, and he’s been relentless on pucks on the ice. He comes up with a lot of pucks, a lot of turnovers because of his relentless pursuit of pucks.”

Hours after he scored the game-tying and game-winning goal in the come-from-behind Winter Classic win for the Boston Bruins Monday afternoon, DeBrusk was seen in a walking boot (below), at TD Garden. It turns out, the Bruins winger – who is on pace for over 30 goals now with 16 lamplighters in 36 games – is now likely out for at least the next three games. The Bruins play the Kings on Thursday night (10:30 PM ET), the San Jose Sharks (10:30 PM ET), and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET