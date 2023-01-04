Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk Heating Up; Tanking For Bedard

NHL Trade chatter is picking up again and a Western Conference team has their eyes on the Boston Bruins.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Could the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues become dance partners on the NHL trade market?

Whether it’s the Blues or other NHL teams, you can count on the Boston Bruins to be all in before the March 3 NHL Trade deadline so they can win another Stanley Cup for Patrice Bergeron.

Boston Bruins veteran winger Nick Foligno made sure that the magic he, his teammates and his family experienced at the 2023 Winter Classic wouldn’t be diminished by a loss.

National Hockey Now

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins look out of sync on the ice, but is there a disconnect between head coach Mike Sullivan and general manager Ron Hextall?

PHI: Could the Philadelphia Flyers be getting one of their top prospects back into their lineup soon?

NYI: New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal was certainly happy to be close to home and it showed in his performance against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

WSH: Why would the Washington Capitals consider an overtime loss to thee Buffalo Sabres ‘ugly’?

FLA: Regardless of where the Florida Panthers are right now in the standings, they clearly are winning the big Flames-Panthers trade from last offseason.

DET: Kind of a classless move by the Detroit Red Wings to waive forward Jakub Vrana right after he got out of the NHL-NHLPA Players Assistance Program.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are getting some re-enforcements for their lineup on their upcoming road trip.

VGK: It could be getting crowded between the pipes for the Vegas Golden Knights very soon. Are the Knights about to recall goalie Laurent Brossoit?

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings got a well-earned win over the Dallas Stars and for once this season, they got solid goaltending.

Canada Hockey Now