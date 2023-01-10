Bruins Daily: Pastrnak UFA Value, NHL Trade Chatter Rising

The NHL trade chatter continues to pick up and so does free agent value of Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak is on a heater right now and that’s why he was named NHL Star of The Week on Monday.

National Hockey Now

PGH: If the Pittsburgh Penguins want to start clicking on the powerplay again then they may need to switch up the personnel ASAP!

PHI: Could Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov be traded before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3?

NYI: Could the New York Islanders become major players in the Patrick Kane NHL trade sweepstakes?

WSH: Washington Capitals winger Anthony Mantha remains in the Peter Laviolette doghouse and on the NHL trade market.

FLA: Pastrnak needs to be at the 2023 NHL All-Star game just so he can wear the expected Miami Vice themed All-Star jerseys.

DET: With regards to the aforementioned Anthony Mantha, the trade that saw him get dealt from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, has not panned out well for either the Capitals or the Red Wings.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are getting healthier as they try to turn their season around.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights are also getting some key players back into their lineup.

SJS: So who are the 2022-23 San Jose Sharks at the mid-point of the season?

Canada Hockey Now