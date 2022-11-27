Bruins Daily: Bruins Getting Healthy? NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins could be getting some bodies back in the lineup soon. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery sounded opportunistic on Saturday.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have not ruled Linus Ullmark out of their lineup for Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former New York Islanders forward Kiefer Bellows was poised to make the Islanders regret waiving him, but did he help the Philadelphia Flyers snap a ten-game winless streak?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins seemed to know they were a hot mess in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

PHI: The ten-game winless streak for the Philadelphia Flyers has their fans chanting to fire general manager Chuck Fletcher.

WSH: The Washington Capitals were trying to find a silver lining after a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

DET: Will the waiver pick-up of veteran Swedish goaltender Magnus Hellberg prove to be another stealth pick-up by Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche took care of business in their Reverse Retro jerseys in a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

VGK: The Vancouver Canucks went Reverse Retro (early to mid 2010’s), on former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday and beat them 5-1.

SJS: Are the San Jose Sharks as good or as bad as they sometimes seem?

Canada Hockey Now