Bruins Injury Update: Forbort, Frederic, Smith, Ullmark Day-To-Day

A day after he and his team lost goalie Linus Ullmark and forward Craig Smith to injuries, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t seem too worried as he gave updates on all is current injured players.

“No one has received bad news, which is good,” Montgomery told reporters after practice Saturday.. “But how quickly they’re going to be back, we don’t know. But, ‘Smitty’ [Craig Smith], [Linus] Ullmark, ‘Freddy’ [Trent Frederic], everybody it’s day to day. No one has received bad news, which is good, but how quickly they’re going to be back we don’t know…[Derek] Forbort is getting close.”

🎥 Coach Montgomery provides a #NHLBruins injury update: "Smith, Ullmark, Frederic..everybody it’s day to day. No one has received bad news, which is good, but how quickly they’re going to be back we don’t know…Forbort is getting close.” pic.twitter.com/LwcWVziHiK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 26, 2022

Linus Ullmark (upper-body), left the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes 6:57 into the third period with his team down 2-1. As the Boston Bruins goalie was making a sprawling save, Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton fell violently on Ullmark. As the crowd on and around Ullmark dispersed after the whistle, the Bruins netminder stayed on the ice face down in agony. Clifton immediately started waving over to the bench for help for his injured teammate. After being attended to by the Bruins training staff, Ullmark skated off on his own clutching his right arm.

Linus Ullmark goes down with an injury, Jeremy Swayman enters the game. pic.twitter.com/VTcLx585s0 — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) November 25, 2022

Ullmark, who would finish the game with 28 saves, was relieved by Jeremy Swayman who came in and made all eight shots he faced as the Boston Bruins mounted another third period comeback. If Linus Ullmark is unable to go for the Bruins’ next game on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montgomery confirmed Saturday that Providence Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid will be the call-up to take his spot on the roster while Ullmark’s out.

‘We’re going to wait because we have [Sunday] off, and we have Monday and we’re gonna see how he feels, and we can always call [Kinkaid], up for Tuesday,” Montgomery said of if and when they will call Kinkaid up again. ”

Kinkaid, you may recall, stole a 3-1 win for the Bruins back on Nov. 12 when he made 30 saves in his one and only start for the Boston Bruins. The Providence Bruins are in Syracuse this weekend (Friday and Saturday) and return late Saturday night so Kinkaid could be at Bruins practice on Sunday or Monday, if they don’t elect to recall him to the NHL earlier.

Smith also suffered an upper-body injury on Friday, left in the second period and did not return.

Derek Forbort has been out since Nov. 1 when he suffered a broken middle finger and had to have surgery. He has been skating with the team since last Monday.

Frederic also has an upper-body injury he suffered last Monday in the win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and did not play on Friday.